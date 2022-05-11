Student Film Shorts

Hollins University 7916 Williamson Road , Roanoke, Virginia 24019

Come and see what our freshly minted filmmakers are making! Join us for our traditional end-of-semester screening night that will showcase student film shorts from the Hollins film department's production classes. Free popcorn, drinks, raffle, fun, laughs, and more! Masks required at all times. General public: Proof of COVID-19 vaccination and booster required.

Info

