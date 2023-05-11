Student Film Shorts
Hollins University 7916 Williamson Road , Roanoke, Virginia 24019
Come and see what our freshly minted filmmakers are making! Join us for our traditional end-of-semester screening night that will showcase student film shorts from the Hollins film department's production classes. Masks are not required unless guests are showing any symptoms related to COVID-19, the flu, RSV, or a cold.
