Student Film Shorts

Hollins University 7916 Williamson Road , Roanoke, Virginia 24019

Come and see what our freshly minted filmmakers are making! Join us for our traditional end-of-semester screening night that will showcase student film shorts from the Hollins film department's production classes. Masks are not required unless guests are showing any symptoms related to COVID-19, the flu, RSV, or a cold.

Info

Hollins University 7916 Williamson Road , Roanoke, Virginia 24019
Education & Learning, This & That
Google Calendar - Student Film Shorts - 2023-05-11 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Student Film Shorts - 2023-05-11 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Student Film Shorts - 2023-05-11 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Student Film Shorts - 2023-05-11 19:00:00 ical