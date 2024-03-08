Student Thesis Staged Reading: "CORPS"

CORPS (a cannibalistic ballet in two-acts) by Aves Lewis ’24

A Student Thesis Staged Reading

When: March 8 at 7:30 pm and March 9 at 2 pm

Where: Hollins Theatre Main Stage

What: Joan Woods is a first-year student at Briar Lake University in the ballet B.F.A. program under Miss Alma, a world renowned ballerina and teacher who Joan is hoping will take her under her wing. But when Joan starts to develop a life-altering progressive disability, her future as a dancer seems to be slipping away. When she makes the discovery that cannibalizing her cohorts gives her their dancing abilities, Joan must decide if she’s willing to be a murderer or willing to give up on being the very best.

Admission: FREE and open to the public!