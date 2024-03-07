Student Thesis Staged Reading: "Our Family in the Stars"

Our Family in the Stars by Viktor Oler ’24

A Student Thesis Staged Reading

Directed by Faolan Timm ’25

When: March 7 and 9 at 7:30 pm

Where: Hollins Theatre Main Stage

What: A student-written and directed production of Our Family in the Stars by Viktor Oler. When Olive decides to leave their home, they sneak onto Captain Alexander’s ship, a pirate captain feared throughout all the galaxies. The two are wary of each other until a spark connects them, interweaving their hearts and destinies. This is the story of a captain and a scholar who embark on a journey filled with trials and tribulations, they find compassion and empathy, but they also find a family-together.

Content Warnings: This play contains violence, cursing, implied discussions of transphobia and homophobia, weapons of destruction, and murder.

Admission: FREE and open to the public!