Student Thesis Theatre Production: "Constellations"

Directed by Elizabeth McDonald

When: February 23 at 7:30 pm, February 24 at 2 pm and 7:30 pm

Where: Hollins Theatre Main Stage

What: A student-directed production of Constellations by Nick Payne. This spellbinding, romantic journey begins with a simple encounter between a man and a woman. But what happens next defies the boundaries of the world we think we know—delving into the infinite possibilities of their relationship and raising questions about the difference between choice and destiny.

Content Warnings: This play contains depictions of domestic abuse. There are moments of physical violence and acts of intimacy portrayed on stage (specifically kissing and cuddling).

Admission: $5 general admission, free to the current Hollins students, faculty, and staff. Call 540-362-6313 or email Gwyneth Strope (stropegm1@hollins.edu) to reserve your complimentary ticket. For general admission, please go to https://our.show/hollinsconstellations