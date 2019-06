Summer Music Institute began at Hollins in 1961. The region’s top classical musicians, educators, and music students come together to study and perform as part of the Roanoke Symphony Orchestra’s annual Summer Music Institute.

Schedule of Performances Tuesday, June 11

Faculty Recital

8 p.m.

Talmadge Recital Hall

Wednesday, June 12

Student Solo Recital

8 p.m.

Talmadge Recital Hall

Thursday, June 13

Chamber Music Recital

8 p.m.

Talmadge Recital Hall

Friday, June 14

Piano Recital

3:30 p.m.

Talmadge Recital Hall

Friday, June 14

Finale Concert

7:30 p.m.

duPont Chapel