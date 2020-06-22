Swim Camp for Competitive Swimmers

For ages 7-14 Swim camps are a great place for competitive swimmers looking to improve their stroke technique, starts, turns, and overall performance. Camps are led by the Hollins University coaching staff who will work with children on a wide variety of techniques and distances as campers work toward setting their own PR. PLEASE NOTE THIS IS NOT A LEARN TO SWIM CAMP. All campers MUST pass a swim test the morning of camp to be eligible to remain. The test will consist of a 100-meter swim and treading for two minutes. Register here .