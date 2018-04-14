Symposium: Becoming Visible-A Celebration of LGBTQ+ Lives

9 a.m. Registration and Eleanor D. Wilson Museum viewing of work by Zanele Muholi.

10 a.m. <strong>Garrard Conley, author of <em>Boy Erased</em> that chronicles his own story of growing up in a conservative Arkansas family and participating in “gay conversion therapy.</strong>” “<em>Boy Erased </em>is a gut-punch of a memoir, but the miracle of this book is the generosity with which Conley writes in an effort to understand the circumstances and motivations that led his family to seek the ‘cure’… his memoir is not simply a story of survival — in this book, a true writer comes of age. Conley writes vividly, with intelligence, wit, and genuine empathy. By embracing complexity and compassion, he reclaims his life and reminds us that a story rarely belongs to one person alone.” —<em>LA Review of Books</em>

11 a.m. <strong>Gregory Rosenthal, assistant professor of history, Roanoke College</strong>. Gregory Rosenthal is cofounder of the Southwest Virginia LGBTQ+ History Project, a community-based history initiative committed to researching and interpreting the histories of LGBTQ+ individuals and organizations in our region. The LGBTQ+ History Project manages a physical and digital archives in partnership with the Roanoke Public Library; conducts oral histories with LGBTQ+ community members; runs free monthly walking tours of queer historical sites in Roanoke; designs online exhibitions about queer history; helps manage the Roanoke LGBT Memorial Library inside the Roanoke Diversity Center; and works with youth and school groups producing queer history-themed zines, conducting interactive theatre workshops, and empowering people to claim queer history as their own.

LUNCH 12-1:15 p.m.

1:30 p.m. <strong>Zanele Muholi, Frances Niederer Artist-in-Residence, Hollins University and acclaimed South African photographer, filmmaker, and visual activist</strong>. For over a decade, Muholi has documented black lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and intersex people’s lives in various townships in South Africa. Responding to the continuing discrimination and violence faced by the LGBTI community, in 2006 Muholi embarked on an ongoing project, <em>Faces and Phases</em>, in which she depicts black lesbian and transgender individuals. She has won numerous awards including the International Center of Photography’s prestigious Infinity Award for Documentary and Photojournalism, and has exhibited world-wide.

3 p.m. <strong>Open microphone</strong>-an opportunity for members of the audience to comment and share stories.