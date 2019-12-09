Ten-Minute Play Festival

Hollins University 7916 Williamson Road , Roanoke, Virginia 24019

Produced by the fall 2019 directing class. Featuring nationally published plays and work from the Hollins Playwright’s Lab, these student-directed short plays provide a showcase where Hollins’ best can flex their creative muscles and show off their growing talent. Admission: Free and open to the public.

Hollins University 7916 Williamson Road , Roanoke, Virginia 24019 View Map
