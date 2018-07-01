Ten-Minute Play Workshop with Gary Garrison

Gary Garrison, the man who literally wrote the book on writing ten-minute plays, will conduct a two-hour workshop in the specialized craft of writing in this short form. Free and open to the public, but limited to the first 40 people to sign up for a space in the class. To reserve a seat in this incredible class, contact Anna Goodwin at agoodwin@hollins.edu--put Garrison Workshop in the subject line. Bring your laptop, or your spiral notebook and a pen, because you'll not only be taking notes but trying your hand at writing a ten-minute play.