The Clothesline Project at Hollins University is a visual display that bears witness to interpersonal violence (IPV). Each shirt represents a particular person’s experience, illustrated by the survivor themself or by someone who cares about them. This project aims to raise awareness of the scope of IPV in so many lives in our community. T-shirt creation is open to students, staff, and faculty, and your anonymity is protected.

All students, faculty, and staff are welcome.