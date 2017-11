The New River Ensemble in Concert

Lisa Liske Doorandish, cello; Martha Hyde, clarinet, flute, tenor saxophone; and Brendan Cooney, piano, comprise New River Ensemble and will perform selected works by Claude Debussy, Nikolai Kapustin, Alberto Ginestera, Max Bruch and Marilyn Bliss.

