Written by Caryl Churchill. Codirected by Lauren Brooke Ellis and Wendy-Marie Martin. The play follows the Skriker, a shape-shifting fairy and death portent from the underworld, in its search for love and revenge as it pursues two young women, sisters Josie and Lily, to London, changing its shape at every new encounter. Along with the Skriker comes Rawheadandbloodybones, the Kelpie, the Green Lady, Black Dog, and others, until the whole country is swarming with enticing and angry creatures that have burst from the underworld. Written by Caryl Churchill, an iconic 20th/21st century feminist playwright, The Skriker is an excellent play for getting into the Halloween spirit. October 21-24 at 7:30 pm Admission: Free to current Hollins students, faculty, and staff, who are invited to join us in person. Livestream Viewing: Go to BrownPaperTickets.com or email boxoffice@hollins.edu to request a link to view a performance via Zoom. Due to continuing coronavirus pandemic restrictions on campus, the Hollins Theatre will only be open to our campus community of current students, faculty, and staff for in-person viewing during the Fall 2021 term. However, we will be offering live-streaming options for our friends and family to “attend” performances. We hope to welcome audiences into theatre spaces for Winter and Spring 2022.