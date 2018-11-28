Theatre Production: "A Midsummer Night’s Dream…in Motion!"

<em>A Midsummer Night’s Dream…in Motion! </em>Delight in this 60-minute express version of one of Shakespeare’s most beloved comedies. This energetic and innovative production will be presented as an immersive experience in multiple locations throughout the Hollins campus, including the Upstairs Studio Theatre, Botetourt Reading Room, Wyndham Robertson Library, and any place where one might find faeries and donkeys! Directed by Jim Warren, founding artistic director of the American Shakespeare Center.

November 28 at 7:30 pm, Upstairs Studio Theatre

November 29 at 7:30 pm, Botetourt Reading Room

November 30 at 7 pm and 9 pm, Wyndham Robertson Library

December 1 at 4:30 pm and 6:30 pm, Wyndham Robertson Library

Admission: $10 general. One free ticket to current Hollins students, faculty, and staff.