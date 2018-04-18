Theatre Production: "Chicago"

<em>Chicago. </em>Music by John Kander, lyrics by Fred Ebb, and book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse.

Roxie Hart launches the original media frenzy, riddled with alternative facts and fake news. Murder, greed, corruption, violence, exploitation, adultery, and treachery are the cornerstones of this sultry and alluring Broadway musical hit. The winner of six Tony Awards, <em>Chicago </em>is an electrifying tale of greed, murder, and show biz, filled with such hit songs as “All That Jazz” and “Razzle Dazzle,” with electrifying dances originally choreographed by legendary Bob Fosse. This ground-breaking musical cunningly explores our tendency to turn criminals into celebrities. After 10 years, Hollins Theatre returns to the scene of the crime with this much anticipated revival of one of Broadway’s most celebrated musicals. Not recommended for children.

April 18-21 at 7:30 pm

Admission: $10 for adults, free to current Hollins students, faculty, and staff.