Theatre Production: "Fun Home"

Fun Home. Music by Jeanine Tesori. Book and lyrics by Lisa Kron. Based on the New York Times best-selling graphic novel by Alison Bechdel.

Directed by Rachel Nelson and Ernie Zulia.

Winner of multiple Tony Awards and rave reviews, Fun Home is a refreshingly honest, wholly original Broadway musical about seeing your parents through grown-up eyes. Moving between past and present, Alison relives her unique childhood playing at the family’s Bechdel Fun(eral) Home; her growing understanding of her own sexuality during college; and the looming, unanswerable questions about her brilliant, one-of-a-kind father’s hidden desires.

With their gorgeous score and haunting script, Jeanine Tesori and Lisa Kron shattered the glass ceiling and became the first female writing team to win the Tony for best score and book of a musical. In the midst of a universal story of self-awareness and family dynamics, Fun Home is also a complex and deeply moving examination of the tension between the freedom of coming out and the painful, often destructive, confinement of the closet.

"Four stars. Fun Home has enormous intelligence and sensitivity. It’s not your ordinary Broadway musical, because it is extraordinary." -- Time Out New York .

Admission: $10 for adults, one free ticket to current Hollins students, faculty, and staff.

Not recommended for children 15 and under.