Theatre Production: "Marvelous Cornelius: The Musical"

<strong><em>Marvelous Cornelius: The Musical. </em></strong>Adapted by Shane Strawbridge. Based on the award-winning children’s book by Phil Bildner. Directed by Travis Kendrick and Michelle LoRicco.

Experience this colorful, joyful, and heart-warming, tale about a real-life sanitation worker in New Orleans named Cornelius, a bright-spirited and humble man whose waterproof spirit and will made a heroic difference in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina, and inspired an entire city. Bring the family-this delightful musical is for children of all ages.

Admission: $8 adults. $5 children under 12. One free ticket to current Hollins students, faculty, and staff.