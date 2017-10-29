Theatre Production: "Men on Boats" by Jaclyn Backhaus

Hollins University 7916 Williamson Road , Roanoke, Virginia 24019

Ten explorers. Four boats. One Grand Canyon. The true-ish story of a one-armed captain and a crew of insane yet loyal volunteers who set out to chart the course of the Colorado River in 1869. Much like the revolutionary Broadway production of <em>Hamilton</em>, this cast of white male cisgender characters is designed to be played by actors who are anything but. This unique theatrical adventure premiered at New York's Playwrights Horizons and took Off-Broadway by storm. Directed by Rachel Nelson ’07 and Susie Young ’10. Admission: $10 general admission. One free ticket to current Hollins students, faculty, and staff.

