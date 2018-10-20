Theatre Production: "Rosencrantz & Guildenstern Are Dead"

<em>Rosencrantz & Guildenstern Are Dead </em>by Tom Stoppard. Directed by Ernie Zulia.

Audience and cast assemble on the main stage for a unique theatrical experience. Acclaimed as a modern masterpiece, <em>Rosencrantz & Guildenstern Are Dead</em> is the fabulously inventive and funny tale of Hamlet as told from the worm’s-eye view of the bewildered Rosencrantz and Guildenstern, two minor characters in what many consider to be Shakespeare’s greatest play. In Tom Stoppard’s best-known work, this Shakespearean Laurel and Hardy finally get a chance to take the lead role, but do so in a world where echoes of <em>Waiting for Godot </em>resound, where reality and illusion intermix, and where fate leads our two heroes to a tragic but inevitable end.

"Very funny, very brilliant, very chilling; it has the dust of thought about it and the particles glitter excitingly in the theatrical air.” --<em>The New York Times</em>

October 17-20 at 7:30 pm

October 21 at 2 pm

Admission: $10 general. One free ticket to current Hollins students, faculty, and staff.