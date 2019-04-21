Theatre Production: "The Wolves"

The Wolves. By Sarah DeLappe. Directed by Susanna Young and Hayley Philippart.

In what appears to be the most-produced play in the country for the 2018-19 season, playwright Sarah DeLappe carries us into the minds and souls of nine teenage girls, presenting fully-rounded characters with intelligence, humor, and depth...a refreshingly honest view of a population that is too often stereotyped in modern entertainment.

Throughout The Wolves, a girls indoor soccer team warms up. From the safety of their suburban stretch circle, the team navigates big questions and wages tiny battles with all the vim and vigor of a pack of female adolescent warriors. A portrait of life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness for nine American girls who just want to score some goals. As life unfolds, they dig deeper and begin to recognize the complexities of events, large and small, that change their lives.

CRITIC’S PICK! “The scary, exhilarating brightness of raw adolescence emanates from every scene of this uncannily assured first play by Sarah DeLappe.” -- The New York Times

Admission: $10 for adults, free to current Hollins students, faculty, and staff.