Written by Branden Jacobs-Jenkins. Codirected by Lauren Brooke Ellis and Jé Hooper. Finalist for the 2018 Pulitzer Prize, this modern riff on the fifteenth-century morality play Everyman follows Everybody (chosen from amongst the cast by lottery at each performance) as they journey through life’s greatest mystery—the meaning of living. “ Everyman is no barrel of laughs, being a morality play about death. Everybody tells the same tale, with equal emotional heft; but it is not only provocative and involving, it is also funny. Wildly funny, in fact.” – The Huffington Post October 6-9 at 7:30 pm Admission: $10 general public. Free to current Hollins students, faculty, and staff. (Masks required for admission.) Tickets: Online at brownpapertickets.com or at the door.