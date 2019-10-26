Goodnight Moon, the Magical Musical Based on the children’s book by Margaret Wise Brown, Hollins class of 1932. Adapted for the stage by Chad Henry. The tradition returns to Hollins so every generation can enjoy the delight of Goodnight Moon on stage! As part of our ongoing Legacy Series which showcases dynamic plays, musicals, and original theatre pieces based on the work of Hollins’ most-celebrated authors, we are thrilled to announce the return of this exciting musical theatre experience based on Margaret Wise Brown’s celebrated book. Enter bunny’s wondrous great green room, filled with toys and pictures, and watch the fanciful story of goodnight wishes come to life in this vibrant musical comedy. This is a bunny who can’t seem to go to sleep, as his overactive imagination carries him over the moon and back. Chad Henry’s clever and charming adaptation comes straight from the pages of Margaret Wise Brown’s classic children’s tale, which has sold millions of copies around the world. For little kids, college kids, parents, grandparents, and children of all ages. Admission: $10 adults; $5 children under 12. One free ticket to current Hollins students, faculty, and staff.