Imogen (aka Cymbeline) American Shakespeare Center Touring Company Princess Imogen is catapulted onto an epic journey when her father, King Cymbeline, banishes her soulmate. Featuring a band of tough but lovable woodsman, an evil queen, noble battles, and unexpected plot twists, this late Shakespearean play enchants audiences with a story about a powerful princess who will do anything for love. Music begins at 7 pm, performance at 7:30 pm. Admission: $10 general. One free ticket to current Hollins students, faculty, and staff. Tickets to the general public will only be available the evening of the performance. You may purchase them at the door starting at 6 pm. We will not be taking any reservations for this performance and tickets will be sold on a first come first serve basis.