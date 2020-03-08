Native Guard by Natasha Trethewey M.A. '91. Hollins Theatre is thrilled to bring to the stage Native Guard , the Pulitzer Prize winning collection of poetry by Hollins alumna and former U.S. Poet Laureate Natasha Trethewey. It will be presented in a theatrical reading with stunning visuals and live music, starring Broadway and TV actress January LaVoy, with Dominic Taylor, nationally-renowned African American theatre maker and Hollins Theatre Resident Professional Teaching Artist. Also featuring Roanoke’s own jazz and blues singing star, Shawn Spencer. Native Guard juxtaposes the deeply personal experiences of Trethewey, a child of a then-illegal marriage between her African American mother and Caucasian father living in 1960s Mississippi, with the experience of a soldier in the Native Guard, the first African American Union troop in the Civil War who was charged with guarding white Confederate captives. Years after her mother’s tragic death, Trethewey reclaims her memory, just as she reclaims the voices of the black soldiers whose service has been all but forgotten. Join in a conversation with honored guest Natasha Trethewey immediately following the performance. Admission: Free and open to the public.