The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Nighttime By Simon Stephens. Based on the best-selling novel by Mark Haddon. Winner of seven Olivier Awards and five Tony Awards including Best Play. The play that dazzled Broadway and West End audiences, brings Mark Haddon’s best-selling, award-winning novel to thrilling life on stage. Tenacious and intelligent, Christopher is a teenager on the autistic spectrum, who’s better at solving equations than navigating a world that’s stubbornly out of sync with how his mind works. After being wrongly accused of murdering his neighbor’s dog, he resolves to find the real culprit. But, when his investigation uncovers painful truths about his family, he dares to strike out on his own, embarking on a thrilling adventure that upturns his whole world in a thrilling, heartwarming, and uplifting story for every one of us. Recommended for ages 12 and up due to strong language throughout the production. “A beautiful and dazzlingly inventive show about the wonders of life.” — Evening Standard “Astonishing and unmissable.” — Sunday Express “Inately theatrical…funny…and extremely moving.” — Telegraph (London) April 23-25 at 7:30 pm Admission: $10 general, one free ticket to current Hollins students, faculty, and staff.