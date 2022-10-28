Written by Danielle Mohlman. Based on the novel by Mary Shelley. Directed by Wendy-Marie Martin. When Mary Shelley sits down to write Frankenstein , she’s 18 years old with everything to prove. Her husband, the poet Percy Shelley, is too in his head to notice his wife’s phenomenal talent. She’s grieving the death of her infant daughter. And in this era of gothic literature, no one wants to believe that the darkness on the page mirrors the storm in her own head. That is, until her mother shows up. The only problem is, Mary Wollstonecraft died when Shelley was just 10 days old. This adaptation of Mary Shelley’s classic novel explores monsters and the women who create them. It’s a play that asks the age old question: How far would you go to outrun your ghosts? October 28-30 at 7:30 pm Admission: Free and open to everyone. (Masks required for admission.)