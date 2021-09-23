A script-in-hand reading of the play by Caridad Svich. Directed by Hollins resident professional teaching artist Michelle LoRicco. Caridad Svich is a prolific U.S. Latina playwright, translator, lyricist, and editor. In this play, she tells a story of us, here, now, and also of who we were once. It is a story of those that cross rivers and seas and those that wait for them, of a lover who searches for one lost years ago, and of someone called Penelope, who may be waiting for someone called Odysseus. Told in poetry, song, film, and dance, a play for anyone that dares to dream. September 23-25 at 7:30 pm Admission: Free to current Hollins students, faculty, and staff, who are invited to join us in person. Livestream Viewing: General public can go to BrownPaperTickets.com or email boxoffice@hollins.edu to request a link to view a performance via Zoom. Due to continuing coronavirus pandemic restrictions on campus, the Hollins Theatre will only be open to our campus community of current students, faculty, and staff for in-person viewing during the Fall 2021 term. However, we will be offering live-streaming options for our friends and family to “attend” performances. We hope to welcome audiences into theatre spaces for Winter and Spring 2022.