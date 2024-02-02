Tinker Mountain Winter Recharge

Join us online for both manuscript and “write-now workshops” with our acclaimed Tinker Mountain faculty! This is your opportunity to recharge your creativity, reconnect with the Tinker Mountain community of writers, and reframe your work.

The weekend begins with a social session on Friday evening and continues with workshops Saturday and Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and from 2 to 4 p.m. Just the right amount of time to affirm your writing and to reset for the balance of winter and spring.

Manuscript Workshops

Manuscript workshops, limited to eight participants, give you an opportunity to receive feedback on your work from peers and your faculty mentor and learn what other writers are working on.

Write-Now Workshops

Write now workshops, limited to 10 participants, allow you to immerse yourself in the craft of writing and generate new work without the pressure of preparing or reading manuscripts.