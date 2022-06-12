A HOME FOR WRITERS OF ALL LEVELS. Fuel your passion and transform your writing during your one-week experience of the Blue Ridge Mountains on the beautiful campus of Hollins University*. Join us in one of our intimate and inspiring manuscript or write-now workshops in poetry, fiction, nonfiction, or multi-genre. Our manuscript workshops allow you to share work with colleagues and your faculty mentor in advance, and receive supportive and critical feedback during the week. If you don’t have a manuscript, or you’re looking to start new work, a write-now workshop is the perfect choice. This allows you to write each day and join fellow writers for both in-class writing exercises and sharing of work written during Tinker Mountain. Whether taking part in a manuscript or write-now workshop, you can participate in craft talks, readings, and social sessions. You’ll have plenty of interaction with faculty, including a one-on-one session with your faculty mentor, and have the opportunity to network with other writers for ideas and support. June 12-16, 2022. For cost and more information, email cpowell@hollins.edu . www.hollins.edu/tmww Hollins University requires proof of full COVID-19 vaccination in order to participate in the workshops.