Since 2005, Tinker Mountain Writers Workshop has nurtured and empowered over 650 writers through manuscript and write-now generative workshops in poetry, fiction, and nonfiction. We gather some of the best teachers of writing, who work alongside you to hone your craft and take your work to the next level. From novice to experienced, all levels are equally supported and challenged. Spend time with us and leave with a new manuscript or new ideas for your existing work. June 13-17. Over 20% of our participants have attended TMWW more than once -- why don't you join them and see how we can help you create something great? For cost and more information, email cpowell@hollins.edu . www.hollins.edu/tmww