Trans[Plays] of Remembrance

Hollins University 7916 Williamson Road , Roanoke, Virginia 24019

Join Hollins University and Ohio University to remember transgender stories in our past, present, and future. T[P]R is a streamed, short play festival celebrating trans* digital performance, theatre-makers, and poets in tandem with Trans Awareness Week and the Transgender Day of Remembrance. All three nights will be livestreamed on HowlRound TV at 7 pm (EST). Go to https://howlround.com/happenings/livestreaming-festival-trans-plays-remembrance for more information and the livestream links.

Info

Education & Learning, This & That
