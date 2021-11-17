Trans[Plays] of Remembrance

Join Hollins University and Ohio University to remember transgender stories in our past, present, and future. T[P]R is a streamed, short play festival celebrating trans* digital performance, theatre-makers, and poets in tandem with Trans Awareness Week and the Transgender Day of Remembrance. All three nights will be livestreamed on HowlRound TV at 7 pm (EST). Go to https://howlround.com/happenings/livestreaming-festival-trans-plays-remembrance for more information and the livestream links.