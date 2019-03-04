Transect/Intersect/Transform Symposium

Hollins is hosting a week-long symposium designed to highlight and investigate how both art and science utilize the creative mode of thinking and making to discover new solutions to difficult problems.

Free and open to the public, Transect/Intersect/Transform is a series of events held March 4-8 that integrates art and science, and involves faculty, students, local artists and scientists, and community members.

The symposium includes an art exhibition, readings and performances, a panel discussion, a participatory art project, and a talk by artist and biologist Andrew Yang, who works across visual arts, sciences, and natural history. His art has been exhibited from Oklahoma to Yokohama, and his writings have been published in journals such as Biological Theory , International Studies in the Philosophy of Science , Current Biology , and Leonardo .

Yang is currently an associate professor at the School of the Art Institute of Chicago and a research associate at the Field Museum of Natural History, also located in Chicago.

Monday, March 4

Exhibition opening and performance by Found Echo.

Richard Wetherill Visual Arts Center, Second Floor

6-8 pm

Tuesday, March 5

Performances and readings by artists and performers inspired by science and the natural world.

Richard Wetherill Visual Arts Center, Room 119

6-7 pm

Wednesday, March 6

Panel discussion on the importance of the intersection of the arts and science with panelists: Liz Gleim, botanist; Dr. David Trinkle, physician and medical educator; Rachel Lin Weaver, artist; and Jurgen Ziesman, biologist and artist.

Richard Wetherill Visual Arts Center, Frances Niederer Auditorium

6-8 pm

Thursday, March 7

Lecture by Andrew Yang, artist and research assistant at the Field Museum of Natural History.

Richard Wetherill Visual Arts Center, Frances Niederer Auditorium

6-8 pm

Friday, March 8

Public Art Project-Hollins Hive led by artist and educator Jacob Smith.

Richard Wetherill Visual Arts Center, Room 301

10 am-12 pm; 2-4 pm