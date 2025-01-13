Trivia Night

Join us for an exciting evening of trivia action! This dynamic competition features three engaging rounds where your knowledge will be put to the test. Whether you’re a trivia enthusiast or just looking for some fun, you can participate solo or team up with friends to tackle challenging questions across various categories.

Current Hollins undergraduate students are welcome to participate, and the best part? There’s no need to register in advance – just show up ready to play! For those interested in forming teams, you can organize your group beforehand or find teammates when you arrive. This is a perfect opportunity to showcase your knowledge, meet fellow students, and enjoy some friendly competition.