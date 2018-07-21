Twenty-fourth Annual Francelia Butler Student Conference on Children's Literature Keynote Speaker

Uma Krishnaswami has been writing and publishing books, poems, and short stories for young readers since the last century. Her story collection,<em> The Broken Tusk</em>, has been in print continuously for 20 years. Her historical middle grade novel, <em>Step Up to the Plate, Maria Singh</em>, is a South Asia Award Honor Book and a Junior Library Guild pick. Her chapter book,<em> Book Uncle and M</em>e, is on the USBBY Outstanding International Books list. Krishnaswami teaches Writing for Children and Young Adults at Vermont College of Fine Arts. She lives in Victoria, British Columbia, Canada. Sponsored by the graduate program in children's literature and children's book illustration.