Universities Studying Slavery 2018 Conference

Friday, April 13 from 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Conference: Join the conversation with Universities Studying Slavery, a group of higher education institutions working together across state and national boundaries. Sessions include memorialization, archeology, genealogy and archival work, student involvement, and historical walking tours of Hollins. (<a href="https://www.hollins.edu/on-campus/commitment-diversity-inclusivity/universities-studying-slavery-uss-conference/" target="_blank">Registration is required</a>.)