Unleashed Conference

8 am – 2 pm

Admission is free with the donation of three (3) or more school supply items

The conference is open to girls in sixth through 12th grade. The day will include educational breakout sessions, giveaways, scholarship opportunities, entertainment, and more. Light breakfast and lunch will be served. Registration opened Feb. 4. Donations will benefit Title I schools in the Roanoke area. Register online at: www.abiggerpicture.org/events