In spring 2020, students in the Cultural Property, Rights, and Museum course began working on an exhibit, Unveiling the Past: Reckoning with Our History of Enslavement at Hollins, in conjunction with members of the Hollins University Working Group on Slavery and Its Contemporary Legacies. The exhibit examines objects and images held by the university archives in the Wyndham Robertson Library at Hollins University. Material researched by students are on display: https://wilsonmuseum.wixsite.com/unveiling-the-past . Those working on this exhibit wanted to create a public space to reckon with our Hollins past and give a forum to those who were not given a voice, name, space, or attention in the past. It is the goal of this exhibit to show the lasting effects slavery has had, and continues to have, here; and, to recognize that Hollins continues to benefit from a history of enslavement. Join us for this virtual discussion as we discuss our findings. Email Ashleigh Breske breskeam@hollins.edu for the Zoom link. Sponsored by the Working Group on Slavery and Its Contemporary Legacies and cultural and community engagement at Hollins.