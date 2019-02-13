V-Day at Hollins 2019 presents "The Vagina Monologues"
Hollins University 7916 Williamson Road , Roanoke, Virginia 24019
V-DAY HOLLINS UNIVERSITY 2019 presents THE VAGINA MONOLOGUES by Eve Ensler as a part of the international movement to stop domestic violence.
8 pm, doors open at 7:30 pm
Featuring Hollins students and open to the public.
Admission is pay what you can and all proceeds benefit Planned Parenthood. T-shirts and chocolates will also be sold at the event
