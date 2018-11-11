Valley Chamber Orchestra

Roanoke's premier community orchestra presents their fall symphonic concert, conducted by Shelbie Wahl-Fouts, associate professor of music. In honor of Veterans Day, this concert will feature military themes, American folk songs, and patriotic favorites including symphonic works by composers Samuel Barber and Clare Grundman.

