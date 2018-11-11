Valley Chamber Orchestra
Hollins University 7916 Williamson Road , Roanoke, Virginia 24019
Roanoke's premier community orchestra presents their fall symphonic concert, conducted by Shelbie Wahl-Fouts, associate professor of music. In honor of Veterans Day, this concert will feature military themes, American folk songs, and patriotic favorites including symphonic works by composers Samuel Barber and Clare Grundman.
