Valley Chamber Orchestra Concert
Hollins University 7916 Williamson Road , Roanoke, Virginia 24019
Valley Chamber Orchestra provides amateur, professional, and student musicians of Southwest Virginia the opportunity to rehearse and perform orchestral music on a recreational basis for the pure enjoyment of music. Free concerts are provided to the community at least twice a year. Masks are not required unless guests are showing any symptoms related to COVID-19, the flu, RSV, or a cold.
Info
Hollins University 7916 Williamson Road , Roanoke, Virginia 24019
Education & Learning, This & That