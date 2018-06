The 2018 Virginia Private College Week will be held Monday, July 23-Saturday, July 28. Daily programs offered for rising juniors (Class of 2020) and seniors (Class of 2019) -- and their families. Prospective transfer students are also invited. The program includes a campus tour and an information session about admission, financial aid, and academic/extracurricular programs. On Monday-Friday (July 23 - 27), there will be a morning (9 am) and afternoon (2 pm) session. On Saturday, July 28, there will be a morning (9 am) session only. Participating students visiting at least three institutions will be eligible for a drawing for a $500 Amazon gift card. The event is sponsored by the Council of Independent Colleges in Virginia (CICV). To register call 1-800-456-9595 or click on this link to select a date and time for your VPCW info session. https://www.hollins.edu/admission/admission-events