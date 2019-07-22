The 2019 Virginia Private College Week will be held Monday, July 22-Saturday, July 27. Daily programs offered for rising juniors (Class of 2021) and seniors (Class of 2020) -- and their families. Prospective transfer students are also invited. The program includes a campus tour and an information session about admission, financial aid, and academic/extracurricular programs. On Monday-Friday (July 22 - July 26), there will be a morning (9 am) and afternoon (2 pm) session. On Saturday, July 27, there will be a morning (9 am) session only. If you visit at least three participating colleges you will receive three application fee waivers. You may use the application fee waivers at any college participating in Virginia Private College Week--not necessarily the ones you visited.

On Friday, July 26, we are offering an option to extend your time on campus to attend a seminar on the college application process, including sessions like “How to Rock the College Essay.”

The event is sponsored by the Council of Independent Colleges in Virginia (CICV). To register call 1-800-456-9595 or visit https://www.hollins.edu/admission/admission-events/