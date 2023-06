We welcome visitors at Hollins University during Virginia Private College Week (VPCW), July 17 – 22. All visits will include a campus tour and an information session covering topics including admission requirements, academic programs, and scholarships and financial assistance. Your visit qualifies you for a Visit Grant of up to $1,000 upon your enrollment with Hollins. Session will begin at 9 a.m. and 2 p.m., Monday through Friday (July 17 - 21), and 10 a.m. on Saturday (July 22). To register: https://admissions.hollins.edu/portal/vpcw