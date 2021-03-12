In honor of Women's History Month: Portrait de la Jeune Fille en Feu/Portrait of a Lady on Fire Email kirschrr@hollins.edu for Zoom link This is part of the spring 2021 French Film Festival made possible by a grant from Campus France and sponsored by international programs and the departments of modern languages, film, and gender and women’s studies. Tournées Film Festival is made possible with the support of the Cultural Services of the French Embassy in the U.S., the Centre National du Cinéma et de l’Image Animée (CNC), the French American Cultural Fund, Florence Gould Foundation, and Highbrow Entertainment.