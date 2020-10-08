Known for her impassioned and lyrical prose, Williams is a writer, naturalist, and freedom of speech advocate who is the author of the environmental literature classic, Refuge: An Unnatural History of Family and Place . Her book, The Hour of Land: A Personal Topography of America’s National Parks , honored the centennial of the National Park Service and was a New York Times bestseller. In her latest work, Erosion: Essays of Undoing , Williams picks up a theme pursued in her 2009 work, Finding Beauty in a Broken World: the fragmentation of our times . Williams’ many honors include The Wilderness Society’s Robert Marshall Award, their highest honor given to an American citizen; the Distinguished Achievement Award from the Western Literature Association; the Wallace Stegner Award given by The Center for the American West; and the Audubon New York Award for Environmental Writing. She is currently writer-in-residence at Harvard Divinity School. Funding provided by the Dee Hull Everist Visiting Speakers Fund. To receive the Zoom link, please RSVP for the event(s) you are interested in attending to creative.writing@hollins.edu . Please provide your name, phone number, and, if different, the name on your Zoom account. All times are given in EST.