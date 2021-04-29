Presented as a script-in-hand Zoom reading, this iconic feminist play by Cuban American playwright María Irene Fornés is a unique environmental theatre event unlike anything you’ve ever seen. Directed by Lauren Brooke Ellis. April 29- May 1, 7:30 pm May 2, 2 pm Admission: Free and open to the public. Go to BrownPaperTickets.com to request the Zoom link (available starting March 20)