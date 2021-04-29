Virtual Spotlight Reading Series: &quot;Fefu and Her Friends&quot;

to

Hollins University 7916 Williamson Road , Roanoke, Virginia 24019

Presented as a script-in-hand Zoom reading, this iconic feminist play by Cuban American playwright María Irene Fornés is a unique environmental theatre event unlike anything you’ve ever seen. Directed by Lauren Brooke Ellis. April 29- May 1, 7:30 pm May 2, 2 pm Admission: Free and open to the public. Go to BrownPaperTickets.com to request the Zoom link (available starting March 20)

Info

Hollins University 7916 Williamson Road , Roanoke, Virginia 24019
Education & Learning, This & That
to
Google Calendar - Virtual Spotlight Reading Series: &quot;Fefu and Her Friends&quot; - 2021-04-29 00:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Virtual Spotlight Reading Series: &quot;Fefu and Her Friends&quot; - 2021-04-29 00:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Virtual Spotlight Reading Series: &quot;Fefu and Her Friends&quot; - 2021-04-29 00:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Virtual Spotlight Reading Series: &quot;Fefu and Her Friends&quot; - 2021-04-29 00:00:00 ical