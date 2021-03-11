Rescheduled from Spring 2020, this script-in-hand Zoom reading captures the life and action of the play by Lydia R. Diamond based on the monumental book by Toni Morrison. Directed by guest artist Dominic Taylor. The Bluest Eye asks powerful questions concerning racism, beauty, and identity with stunning grace and subtlety. March 11-13, 7:30 pm March 14, 2 pm Admission: Free and open to the public. Go to BrownPaperTickets.com to request the Zoom link https://bpt.me/5055001 Advanced reservations encouraged as audience capacity is limited.