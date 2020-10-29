Virtual Writers&#39; Harvest Reading

Online Roanoke, Virginia

Hollins faculty writers read from their work to raise money for the hungry. 100% of the proceeds will be donated directly to Feeding America Southwest Virginia. Donations of money and nonperishable food accepted. Drop off money and food to Lisa Radcliff, administrative coordinator, at Swannanoa 110. Phone: 540-362-6317; email: creative.writing@hollins.edu . Hear exciting new work by our Hollins writers and help a very good cause at the same time. To receive the Zoom link, please RSVP for the event(s) you are interested in attending to creative.writing@hollins.edu . Please provide your name, phone number, and, if different, the name on your Zoom account. All times are given in EST.

Info

Online Roanoke, Virginia
Education & Learning, This & That
