Visiting Artist Talk with Ji Yeo

Yeo is a New York based artist who believes beauty is integral to human nature and people find beauty in the most difficult circumstances, during emotional chaos and disorder, within societal taboos and the breaking of such taboos, and even in the face of death. Her recent works focus on ideas of “beauty” in contemporary culture, specifically in how women in our culture come to define and enforce the ideal of beauty on themselves. She discusses these cultural phenomena through photographic, performance, and time-based projects. Her work has been shown in International Center of Photography in New York, National Portrait Gallery in London, ClampArt in New York, Baxter CCNY in New York, Houston Center for Photography in Houston, Scottish National Portrait Gallery in Glasgow, Space 22 in Seoul, and many more. Her work has been featured worldwide. She was called “Next generation of Korean Photographers” by Dazed and Confused magazine, and “Game-changing photographer” by Sleek Magazine . She holds a master’s degree in photography at Rhode Island School of Design, a bachelor’s degree in graphic design at Seoul National University, and certification in general studies at the International Center of Photography.