Visiting Author/Illustrator Ben Hatke Gallery Talk

Ben Hatke is a writer, artist, and author of graphic novels and other kinds of books for Macmillan — most notably The New York Times bestselling trilogy about Zita the Spacegirl. His picture books include Julia’s House for Lost Creatures and Nobody Likes a Goblin, and graphic novels include Little Rob and Mighty Jack. He claims to like adventures, and sometimes even misadventures. Hatke lives and works in the Shenandoah Valley with his wife and their boisterous pack of daughters. He posts comics, art, stories, and funny commentary on his blog. Sponsored by the graduate program in children's literature and children's book illustration.